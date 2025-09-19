Man Gets Life Sentence For Killing Brother
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 03:50 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) A court in Taxila on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his real brother over a petty dispute.
The convict, Nadir Khan, was also ordered to pay Rs 500,000 as compensation to the victim’s family.
According to case details, Khan had attacked his brother with a sickle during a quarrel, inflicting fatal injuries.
The incident occurred in September 2024 and a case was registered at Wah Cantt Police Station.
The police said the conviction was secured due to strong evidence and effective prosecution of the case.
