Man Gets Life Term For Killing Wife In Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 08:46 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a man for burning alive his wife
Convict- Muhammad Sajjad had burnt alive his wife Zubaida Bibi over a domestic dispute in the limits of Saddar Kasur Police Station in March 2019.
ATC-III Presiding Judge Javed Iqbal Warraich announced the verdict after hearing arguments of the parties and examining available evidence. The judge handed down life imprisonment to Muhammad Sajjad under Section 302-B of the Pakistan Penal Code.