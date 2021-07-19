Man gets life term in murder case

The Model Criminal Trial Court-II here Monday convicted a man with life in prison in a 2019 murder case in which 19 years old Sajjad Qureshi was killed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court-II here Monday convicted a man with life in prison in a 2019 murder case in which 19 years old Sajjad Qureshi was killed.

The judge Ghulam Murtaza Baloch also slapped Rs 200,000 penalty on the convict Abdul Rehman Qazi alias Mota.

The amount would be paid as Qisas and Diyat to the parents of the slain young man.

Qazi would have to undergo a further jail term of 6 months if failed to pay the penalty.

The incident had happened in Nishtarabad Colony area and its FIR was lodged at Phuleli police station on June 8,2019.

The court acquitted two persons accused in the same FIR, Kashif alias Khasu and Riaz alias Raju, for lack of incriminating evidence.