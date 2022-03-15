UrduPoint.com

Man Gets Life Term In Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Man gets life term in murder case

Additional Sessions Judge Sargodha Abdullah Usman on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Saddar police station

According to prosecution, back in 2006 accused Zafar Hayyat, resident of chak no 34-NB, had murdered a man Haq Nawaz over old enmity.

According to prosecution, back in 2006 accused Zafar Hayyat, resident of chak no 34-NB, had murdered a man Haq Nawaz over old enmity.

Local police registered a case against the accused and presented challan in the court.

After completion of arguments the learned Judge awarded 25-year imprisonment to the culprit along with a fine of Rs 250,000 as compensation money to the aggrieved family.

