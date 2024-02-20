Open Menu

Man Gets Nine Years’ Imprisonment In Drugs Case

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 05:53 PM

Man gets nine years’ imprisonment in drugs case

A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded nine years' imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case. According to a Police spokesma

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case. According to a Police spokesman, the accused Muhammad Ibrar was found guilty of possessing 1,385 grams of hashish and was arrested by Gujar Khan police.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.

