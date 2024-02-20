Man Gets Nine Years’ Imprisonment In Drugs Case
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2024 | 05:53 PM
A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case. According to a Police spokesma
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded nine years’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case. According to a Police spokesman, the accused Muhammad Ibrar was found guilty of possessing 1,385 grams of hashish and was arrested by Gujar Khan police.
After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convict.
