Man gets over 10 years imprisonment in drug case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A District and Sessions Court on Thursday awarded 10 years and 6 months’ imprisonment to an accused in a drug smuggling case.

According to a Police spokesman, the accused Muhammad Nadeem was found guilty of possessing 2,500 grams of hashish and was arrested by Race Course police in December 2,023.

After recording evidence from the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels, the Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 90,000 on the convict.