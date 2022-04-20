(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :A resident of Mustafa Abad Lahore has succeeded in getting possession of his residential plot after 35 years due to intervention of the Punjab Ombudsman's office.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, a spokesman said that the applicant, Maqsood Hussain, an octogenarian, had approached the Ombudsman office stating that he had deposited all installments of his five-marla plot number 480-E in Tajpura Housing Scheme, Lahore, which was allotted to him in 1987 by the LDA.

However, he was still unable to get possession of the plot.

The Ombudsman's office directed the LDA staff to give possession of the plot to the applicant within 15 days and a compliance report should also be submitted to the office. The LDA complied with the orders and submitted the compliance report.

The applicant has thanked Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan for redressing his complaint.