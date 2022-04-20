UrduPoint.com

Man Gets Plot On Ombudsman's Intervention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Man gets plot on Ombudsman's intervention

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :A resident of Mustafa Abad Lahore has succeeded in getting possession of his residential plot after 35 years due to intervention of the Punjab Ombudsman's office.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, a spokesman said that the applicant, Maqsood Hussain, an octogenarian, had approached the Ombudsman office stating that he had deposited all installments of his five-marla plot number 480-E in Tajpura Housing Scheme, Lahore, which was allotted to him in 1987 by the LDA.

However, he was still unable to get possession of the plot.

The Ombudsman's office directed the LDA staff to give possession of the plot to the applicant within 15 days and a compliance report should also be submitted to the office. The LDA complied with the orders and submitted the compliance report.

The applicant has thanked Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan for redressing his complaint.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab All Housing

Recent Stories

Pak-US constructive engagements to promote regiona ..

Pak-US constructive engagements to promote regional peace: President

2 minutes ago
 RCCI urges promoting trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

RCCI urges promoting trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

3 minutes ago
 Revenue employees protest continues against lawyer ..

Revenue employees protest continues against lawyers' vandalism in Sub Registrar ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI files appeal regarding foreign funding case

PTI files appeal regarding foreign funding case

3 minutes ago
 Police undergo anti-riot, tear gas reserve trainin ..

Police undergo anti-riot, tear gas reserve training

3 minutes ago
 Govt striving to steer country out of economic cri ..

Govt striving to steer country out of economic crisis: Marriyum

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.