Man Gobbles Up Rs150mln From Business Partner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 11:34 PM

Man gobbles up Rs150mln from business partner

An alleged fraudster deprived his partner of 150million rupees by refusing to return money invested in a joint business, police said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ):An alleged fraudster deprived his partner of 150million rupees by refusing to return money invested in a joint business, police said.

Zameer Gul of Kakshaal area lodged a report in Shah Qabool Police station alleging his business partner Zafarullah Jan for giving him three cheques of Rs5million that were bounced by concerned bank due to insufficient amount in the account.

Police has registered the case and started investigation on the matter.

More Stories From Pakistan

