Man Gun Down In Mastung

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:36 AM

Man gun down in Mastung

Unknown armed men gunned down a man near Karizsoor area of Mastung district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men gunned down a man near Karizsoor area of Mastung district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim was on way home when armed assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a consequence, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Ghaus Bakhsh Memorial Hospital where the deceased was identified as Munawar Ahmed.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

