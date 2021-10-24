Man Gunned Down
Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 10:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Alamdar Road area of Quetta on Sunday.
According to police sources, the victim identified as 38-year-old Surab Hazara was on way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.
As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.
Police on information reached the site and shifted the body of civil hospital for medico legal formalities.
Police registered a case and started investigation.