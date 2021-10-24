UrduPoint.com

Man Gunned Down

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 10:40 PM

Man gunned down

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Alamdar Road area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as 38-year-old Surab Hazara was on way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body of civil hospital for medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Quetta Police Road Died Man SITE Surab Sunday From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistani openers make history ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistani openers make history by defeating India

3 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan to chase the target o ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan to chase the target of 152 runs to beat India

2 hours ago
 IMF expert panel: Improved policy frameworks are k ..

IMF expert panel: Improved policy frameworks are key to a transformational recov ..

2 hours ago
 Olympic champions, Team Abu Dhabi to compete at FI ..

Olympic champions, Team Abu Dhabi to compete at FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Ma ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Taxi signs exclusive operation agreement to ..

Dubai Taxi signs exclusive operation agreement to serve Global Village visitors

3 hours ago
 India’s Trinity Lubes &amp; Grease invests AED 5 ..

India’s Trinity Lubes &amp; Grease invests AED 50 mn in Hamriyah Free Zone Aut ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.