SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A man was killed by rivals over domestic issues in Joharabad police limit here on Wednesday.

Police said that Imran r/o Dera Hakim Khail had old enmity with Javed Iqbal, Sajawal and Muhammad Hayat.On the day of incident,they barged into his cattle farm and opened gunshots at him,killing him on the spot.

Police concerned registered case and started investigation.