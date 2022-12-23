- Home
Man Gunned Down
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 09:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead by rivals over a domestic dispute near here on Friday.
Police said Shafiullah Khan had a domestic dispute with his opponents- Tarjman Khanand others. Today,the accused gunned Shafi after opening firing at him.
