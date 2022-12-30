Man gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :A man was gunned down by some unidentified outlaws near Chak-38 NB here on Friday.

Saddar police said that the victim ,Allah Ditta r/o 52 NB, was traveling on his motorbike when some armed men opened fire at and killed him on the spot.

On getting information,police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital.

Police registered a murder case under section 302 and launched investigation.