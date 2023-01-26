Man gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :A man was gunned down by his rivals in a domestic dispute under the jurisdiction of Mastikhail police here on Thursday.

Police said Muhammad Zubair, 49, had a domestic dispute with his opponents Azeem khan and Taimoor khan.

Today,the accused shot dead Zubair near Pull Shahwani and fled away.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital for an autopsy.