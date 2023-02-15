UrduPoint.com

Man Gunned Down

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Man gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :A man was gunned down by unidentified motorcyclists at Chak No113-SB in the jurisdiction of Atta Shaheed Police on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Liaqat Ali of 113-SB was present in his Dera with his guests when the accused shot him dead, and fled away.

On information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.

Police had started investigation besides finding out reasons of the murder,the spokesman added.

