Man gunned down

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A man was gunned down by some unidentified outlaws here in Bhalwal area on Thursday.

Saddar Bhalwal police said that Asad Khan (45) r/o Dhadeel (Bhulwal),was returning home after picking his children from school on car,when some armed outlaws riding motorcycle intercepted him near Parhyar colony adda.

They opened indiscriminate firing,killing him on the spot.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital.

The cause behind the murder could not be ascertained yet,said police.

Further investigation was under way.