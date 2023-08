(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :A motorcycle rickshaw driver was gunned down by unidentified motorcyclists at Hayat Colony in Bhulwal police limits on Wednesday.

Police said that Abdul Razaaq, 45, was travelling on his rickshaw when he reachednear Moghean Colony two motorcyclist opened firing on him.

Resultantly, he died instantly while the accused fled away.