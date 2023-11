SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) A man was shot dead by an accused in the jurisdiction of Kot Momin police station

here on Tuesday.

Police said Ahmed Sheer gunned down Allah Yar when he was going to offer Fajr prayer

in a nearby mosque on some family issue.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital for an autopsy.