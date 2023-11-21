Open Menu

Man Gunned Down

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Man gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Some unidentified outlaws gunned down a man here in the jurisdiction Bhagtanwala police station on early Tuesday.

Police said that the victim Muhammad Safeer (48) r/o Raheem Purr was going to Sargodha on his motorcycle when unidentified accused opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.

The reason behind the killing could not be ascertained yet, said police.

The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy while investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Man Sargodha

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

10 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

10 hours ago
 Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elec ..

Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elections: Caretaker Minister for ..

10 hours ago
 Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, s ..

Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, says coach Rangnick

10 hours ago
Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: an ..

Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: analysts

10 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade avenues

10 hours ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Pavilion at Singapore Fintech Festival sh ..

Pakistan Pavilion at Singapore Fintech Festival showcases innovation, collaborat ..

10 hours ago
 Rangers official falls from roof during duty, succ ..

Rangers official falls from roof during duty, succumbs to injuries

10 hours ago
 Universal Children's Day celebrated

Universal Children's Day celebrated

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan