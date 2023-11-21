Man gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Some unidentified outlaws gunned down a man here in the jurisdiction Bhagtanwala police station on early Tuesday.

Police said that the victim Muhammad Safeer (48) r/o Raheem Purr was going to Sargodha on his motorcycle when unidentified accused opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.

The reason behind the killing could not be ascertained yet, said police.

The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy while investigation was underway.