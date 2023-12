SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) A man was shot dead by his rivals on a domestic issue in Noorpur Thal police limits

on Monday.

Police said Muhammad Usman had a dispute with his opponents, including Tahir, Shamshad

and Abdul Rehman.

Today, the accused gunned down Usman when he was present in his house

at Majeed Town area.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a hospital.