Man gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) A man was gunned down by unidentified outlaws here at Mitha Tiwana area on Monday.

Joharabad police said that Tufail Abbas (45) r/o Mitha Tiwana (clothes trader), was present in his shop, when some armed outlaws opened fire at him,killing him on the spot.

On getting information,police reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The reason behind the killing could not be ascertained yet,said police.

Traders of the area staged a protest and demanding police to arrest the killers at the earliest.