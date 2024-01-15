Man gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A man allegedly killed his brother-in-law over family dispute here at Sahiwal area, Albaqaa chowk on Monday.

Police said that Arsalan (44) r/o Sahiwal had a dispute with his brother-in-law (cousin) Javed Iqbal.

On the day of incident,they exchanged harsh words and Arsalan shot him dead.

Further investigation was under way.