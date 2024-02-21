Man Gunned Down
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 10:00 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A man was gunned down by rival in the jurisdiction of Khushab police station here on Wednesday.
Police said the victim Khuda Yar was going to offer Fajr prayer when Fateh Muhammad shot him dead over family issue.
Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital for an autopsy.
