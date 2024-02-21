Open Menu

Man Gunned Down

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Man gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A man was gunned down by rival in the jurisdiction of Khushab police station here on Wednesday.

Police said the victim Khuda Yar was going to offer Fajr prayer when Fateh Muhammad shot him dead over family issue.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital for an autopsy.

