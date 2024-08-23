Man gunned down

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A man was killed by his relatives on aerial firing clash here under the jurisdiction of Quaid Abad police station here on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that Nasir Ameer (33) was doing areal firing at the wedding ceremony of Shahzad at Qaida bad when another relative namely as Irfan forbade him.

Resultantly a brawl was broke out between them on aerial firing issue.

Irfan in fit of rage killed Nasir Ameer after opening fire at him.

Further investigation was underway.