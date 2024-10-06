Open Menu

Man Gunned Down

Man gunned down

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Armed outlaws shot dead a man in Fateh Shah police limits on Sunday.

According to the details, outlaws riding a motorcycle opened fire and killed an elderly man near 463/EB and fled. The victim was identified as 68-year-old Ameer Ali Shah of 201/EB. Police have shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. The reason behind the murder couldn't be ascertained.

