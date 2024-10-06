Man Gunned Down
Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Armed outlaws shot dead a man in Fateh Shah police limits on Sunday.
According to the details, outlaws riding a motorcycle opened fire and killed an elderly man near 463/EB and fled. The victim was identified as 68-year-old Ameer Ali Shah of 201/EB. Police have shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. The reason behind the murder couldn't be ascertained.
