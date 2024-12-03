Man gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A man was gunned down over domestic issue here in Bhera police jurisdiction on Tuesday.

Police said,Safdar, resident of Achara village had a trivial dispute with Tasawar and his brother Hasrat Ali.

On the day of incident, they exchanged harsh words over the matter and in the fit of rage, the accused Tasawar,Hasrat allegedly killed Safdar by firing and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

On the report of the deceased's son Ali Husnain,police registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.