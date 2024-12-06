Open Menu

Man Gunned Down

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Man gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) A man was gunned down by unidentified assailants here at Phularwan police limits on Friday.

Police said that Zafar Jaspaal (65) r/o Salum (Retired police inspector) was present at his 'Dera' with his friends when some unidentified two armed motorcyclists opened fire and killed him on the spot.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was under way.

