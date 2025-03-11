Man Gunned Down
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A man was gunned down by unidentified people near Chak no 82 NB,Mallo morr area here in the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian police station on Tuesday.
Police said that Asif (30) r/o Chak no 87 NB was traveling to Sargodha city on his motorcycle when some unidentified people opened firing, killing him on the spot.
Rescue 1122 team and police concerned reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.
