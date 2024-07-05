Open Menu

Man Gunned Down By Relative

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Man gunned down by relative

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A man was killed by his close relative over old family enmities here at Kot Naja area on Friday.

Laxiaan police said that Muhammad Sikandar (44) r/o Kot Naja had an old enmity with his relative Javed Iqbal (49) r/o same locality.On the day of incident, they exchanged harsh words which raged Javed to open fire at Sikandar,killing him on the spot.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Fire Police Man Same Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

2 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

11 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

11 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

11 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

11 hours ago
Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

11 hours ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

11 hours ago
 SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj ..

SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024

11 hours ago
 DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, r ..

DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning

11 hours ago
 77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quet ..

77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC

11 hours ago
 All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year per ..

All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan