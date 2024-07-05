Man Gunned Down By Relative
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 11:00 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A man was killed by his close relative over old family enmities here at Kot Naja area on Friday.
Laxiaan police said that Muhammad Sikandar (44) r/o Kot Naja had an old enmity with his relative Javed Iqbal (49) r/o same locality.On the day of incident, they exchanged harsh words which raged Javed to open fire at Sikandar,killing him on the spot.
Further investigation was under way.
