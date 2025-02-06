Open Menu

Man Gunned Down By Rival

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Man gunned down by rival

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A man was gunned down by his rival over domestic issue here at Dera Abdul Rehman area,Makarwal on Thursday.

Police said that the victim Sanaullah Khan (39) resident of Dera Abdul Rehman was killed by Ayub (45) of same locality.

Further investigation was under way.

Recent Stories

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as par ..

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

20 seconds ago
 DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative

31 seconds ago
 Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Conven ..

Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience

4 minutes ago
 FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion i ..

FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024

15 minutes ago
 Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and ..

Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..

15 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance ..

Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training

16 minutes ago
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores coo ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..

57 minutes ago
 ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income fo ..

ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income for 2024

57 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Z ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Zealand on National Day

57 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' ..

UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' on crescent sighting February ..

58 minutes ago
 Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million vis ..

Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million visitors in January 2025

58 minutes ago
 Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on de ..

Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on defence, military capacity build ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan