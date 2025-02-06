Man Gunned Down By Rival
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 01:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A man was gunned down by his rival over domestic issue here at Dera Abdul Rehman area,Makarwal on Thursday.
Police said that the victim Sanaullah Khan (39) resident of Dera Abdul Rehman was killed by Ayub (45) of same locality.
Further investigation was under way.
Recent Stories
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative
Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience
FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024
Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..
Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..
ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income for 2024
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Zealand on National Day
UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' on crescent sighting February ..
Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million visitors in January 2025
Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on defence, military capacity build ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience4 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down by rival6 minutes ago
-
Chief of Defence Staff, Maldives calls on General Sahir Shamshad Mirza6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown:5 kite sellers held,93 kites recovered6 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held:25 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested25 minutes ago
-
ITP crackdown on illegal parking at Faizabad25 minutes ago
-
Two killed in firing near Motorway26 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 148 kg drugs in three operations26 minutes ago
-
Two cops martyred, six injured in Alarmed attack on checkpost45 minutes ago
-
Railways install 17,810 meters on residential units45 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused in murder case46 minutes ago