Man gunned down by rivals

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) A man was gunned down by rivals in front of judicial complex over some old enmity, here in Piplan police limits on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Irfan Sajra (39) shot dead by his rivals--Sameer Khan, Sami-Ullah and others.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mianwali, Mateh-Ullah along with team reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.