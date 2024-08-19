Open Menu

Man Gunned Down By Rivals

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Man gunned down by rivals

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) A man was gunned down by his rivals over old enmity here at Kacha Tarri Khail area on Monday.

Rescue 1122 sources told that Nusrullah Khan (45) r/o Tarri Khail had an old enmity over domestic issues with Hameed-ullah and Muhammad Nawaz .On the day of incident,they killed him after opening fire at him.

The body was shifted to hospital whereas Musa Khail police launched investigation.

