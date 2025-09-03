Man gunned down, fellow injured over old enmity

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A man was shot dead while his companion sustained injuries in an armed attack over an old enmity on Tuesday morning.

Police said the victims were on their way to court for a hearing when the assailants, identified as Ramzan Mara and his accomplice Awan Mara of suburban village 271/EB, ambushed them and opened fire.

As a result, one of the men, Ramzan, was killed on the spot while the other suffered injuries.

Police said that the deceased had allegedly killed the brother of the attacker along with an unidentified accomplice some 25 years ago.

Rescue teams and Gaggu Mandi police shifted the body and the injured man to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. A case was registered and further investigation was underway.