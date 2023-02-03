UrduPoint.com

Man Gunned Down In Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Man gunned down in Attock

A man was gunned down by masked assailants over some old rivalry in Mirza village in the limits of Attock Police station on Friday evening

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :A man was gunned down by masked assailants over some old rivalry in Mirza village in the limits of Attock Police station on Friday evening.

Police sources said that 32 years old Babar Hashmat was present at his house when two masked men entered his house and showered bullets over him resultantly he received multiple bullets and died on the spot.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene successfully. Police while quoting the family of the victim attributed the killing due to some old enmity.

The body was shifted to the district headquarters hospital for autopsy. Attock Police registered a case and launched a haunt to arrest the culprits.

