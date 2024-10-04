Open Menu

Man Gunned Down In Kalat

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Unknown armed men shot dead a man near Narmuk area of Kalat district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victim was on way to some where when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, a man namely Jan Muhammad died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities..

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan