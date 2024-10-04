Man Gunned Down In Kalat
Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Unknown armed men shot dead a man near Narmuk area of Kalat district on Friday.
According to Levies sources, the victim was on way to some where when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.
As a result, a man namely Jan Muhammad died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.
The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities..
The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far.
Levies force registered a case and started investigation.
Recent Stories
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China
Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..
"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Teacher Day to observed across Sukkur1 minute ago
-
Expert on 'World Animal Day' warn of devastating consequences of climate change on Wildlife1 minute ago
-
SSP for disciplined traffic system1 minute ago
-
PHC grants pre-arrest bail to KP CM, prohibits his arrest in all cases1 minute ago
-
LG department decides to implement new model of waste collection11 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation held at Allied hospital11 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman launches awareness campaign in Hazara division11 minutes ago
-
Notorious fugitive arrested after 5-years on the run11 minutes ago
-
Nation pays tribute to iconic singer 'Masood Rana' on 29th death anniversary11 minutes ago
-
Kurram tribes assure implementation on ceasefire agreement11 minutes ago
-
Handicraft Development Centre: South Punjab's craftspeople to find new hub soon11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner meets local artists to address their concerns:21 minutes ago