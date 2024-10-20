Man gunned down in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) A young man was killed on Sunday in a shooting at a car on the Karachi super highway.

According to police, the deceased Sadiq was a government employee.

His brother told the police that they were going for family breakfast when the motorcycles tried to stop the vehicle, a private news channel reported.

The accused opened fire when they failed to stop the car.

The police lodged an FIR and started further investigation.