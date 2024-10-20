Man Gunned Down In Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) A young man was killed on Sunday in a shooting at a car on the Karachi super highway.
According to police, the deceased Sadiq was a government employee.
His brother told the police that they were going for family breakfast when the motorcycles tried to stop the vehicle, a private news channel reported.
The accused opened fire when they failed to stop the car.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six of a family injured in Bannu cylinder blast1 minute ago
-
First e-commerce workshop for gemstones and jewelry launched1 minute ago
-
CM approves establishment of three authorities for development, water, horticulture1 minute ago
-
1,152 shopkeepers fined for overcharging in Sialkot district: DC11 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead11 minutes ago
-
DC chairs price control committee11 minutes ago
-
Preparations for constitutional package completed: Tarar11 minutes ago
-
KP Law Minister attends KCCL Sports Festival 2024 function11 minutes ago
-
Absconder among four outlaws held; drugs recovered in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
Police recover abductee, arrest seven kidnappers11 minutes ago
-
Labourers, the unsung heroes who transformed Islamabad for SCO Summit21 minutes ago