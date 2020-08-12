UrduPoint.com
Man Gunned Down In Khuzdar

Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

Man gunned down in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Armed assailants shot dead a man in Baghbana area of Khuzdar district, Levies sources said on Wednesday.

According to detail, the victim namely Rehmatullah was present in his house when armed assailants entered the house and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot.

The body of the deceased was moved to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after fulfilling medico-legal formalities.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

