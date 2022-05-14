Man gunned down in Manguchar

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Unknown assailants shot dead a man at Juhan Cross, Manguchar area of Kalat district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Aziz Ahmed was near Juhan Cross, when motorists opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot and his body was handed over to his heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Further investigations were underway.