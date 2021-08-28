Man Gunned Down In Naseerabad
Sumaira FH 52 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 08:17 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Notal area of Naseerabad district on Saturday.
According to police sources, the victim was on way home when armed assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire at him and fled from the scene.
As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.
The body was shifted to nearby hospital for medico legal formalities.
The victim identity could not be ascertained so far.
Police registered a case and started investigation.