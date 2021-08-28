Man gunned down in Naseerabad

Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Notal area of Naseerabad district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Notal area of Naseerabad district on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim was on way home when armed assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body was shifted to nearby hospital for medico legal formalities.

The victim identity could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.