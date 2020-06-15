UrduPoint.com
Man Gunned Down In Qila Abdullah

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Jangal Pir Alizai area of Qila Abdullah district on Monday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identity could not be ascertained so far was on way to somewhere when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital for medico legal formalities.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.

