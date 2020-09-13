Man gunned down in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men gunned down a man at Badeni Stop near Sariab area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, the victim was near the Badeni Stop when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, the victim namely Basheer Ahmed died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds. The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital Quetta where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason for killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started probe.