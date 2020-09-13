UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Gunned Down In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

Man gunned down in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men gunned down a man at Badeni Stop near Sariab area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, the victim was near the Badeni Stop when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, the victim namely Basheer Ahmed died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds. The body of the deceased was shifted to civil hospital Quetta where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason for killing could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started probe.

Related Topics

Fire Quetta Police Died Man Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler reviews Ministry of Climate Change and ..

20 minutes ago

Jafza webinar highlights way forward to empower SM ..

50 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Lumitics to reduce inflight food w ..

3 hours ago

UAE reaffirms commitment to upholding rights of ch ..

3 hours ago

ERC&#039;s second aid plane lands in Khartoum

3 hours ago

MBZUAI, Weizmann Institute of Science to collabora ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.