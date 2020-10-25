Man gunned down in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a 45-year-old man here at Bashir Chowk near Sariab area on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Yaseen was near the Bashir Chowk when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.