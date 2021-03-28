Man gunned down in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Taxi Stand near Jinnah Road Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victim whose identity could not be ascertained was near the Taxi Stand when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the site.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police registered a case and started investigation.