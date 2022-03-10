Man gunned down in Quetta

Some unknown armed men shot dead a 28-year-old man at Sardar Kariz Akhtar Abad area of Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Some unknown armed men shot dead a 28-year-old man at Sardar Kariz Akhtar Abad area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Javed Ahmed was on returning home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a consequence, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far. Police have registered a case and started further investigation.