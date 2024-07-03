Man gunned down in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A man was killed by his close friend here at Pull Laxiaan in the jurisdiction of Laxiaan police station, on Wednesday.

Police said that one Sikandar (44), a resident of Pull Laxiaan, had suspicions that his wife had illicit relations with 49-year-old Muhammad Javed of the same locality. On the day of the incident, he shota at and killed Javed. Further investigation was under way.