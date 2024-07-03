Open Menu

Man Gunned Down In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Man gunned down in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A man was killed by his close friend here at Pull Laxiaan in the jurisdiction of Laxiaan police station, on Wednesday.

Police said that one Sikandar (44), a resident of Pull Laxiaan, had suspicions that his wife had illicit relations with 49-year-old Muhammad Javed of the same locality. On the day of the incident, he shota at and killed Javed. Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Station Wife Man Same

Recent Stories

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting ..

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons

2 hours ago
 Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving I ..

Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

2 hours ago
 Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

3 hours ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

3 hours ago
 Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

4 hours ago
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

17 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

17 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan