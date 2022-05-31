UrduPoint.com

Man Gunned Down In Sibi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Man gunned down in Sibi

Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Loni area of Sibi district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Loni area of Sibi district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim was on his way home on a motorbike when armed assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Levies force reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital, where the victim was identified as Dawood Khan.

The body was handed over to the family after completion of medical and legal formalities.

Levies forces registered a case and started search operations to arrest the culprits.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Man Sibi SITE Family

Recent Stories

Philippines Registers 282% Increase in Dengue Feve ..

Philippines Registers 282% Increase in Dengue Fever Cases on Negros Island - Rep ..

2 minutes ago
 DEC congratulates administration for conducting fa ..

DEC congratulates administration for conducting fair LG polls

2 minutes ago
 PTI not return to Islamabad with its long-march: A ..

PTI not return to Islamabad with its long-march: Asad Mahmood

2 minutes ago
 Justice Miangul Hassan's elder brother died in acc ..

Justice Miangul Hassan's elder brother died in accident

2 minutes ago
 DC urges scientists to play role in increasing agr ..

DC urges scientists to play role in increasing agriculture product

4 minutes ago
 Man commits suicide after killing sister

Man commits suicide after killing sister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.