UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Gunned Down In Tank

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 04:32 PM

Man gunned down in Tank

Unknown assailants killed a man when they opened fire in old bus ada, said police here on Saturday.

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Unknown assailants killed a man when they opened fire in old bus ada, said police here on Saturday.

Talim Bettani son of Engineer Muhammad Ramzan Bettani and nephew of former DHO Ahsan Bettani was been killed by unknown persons.

The assailants managed to flee the area after committing crime. The police after registering the case have started search for the culprits.

ash/

Related Topics

Fire Police Man

Recent Stories

Logo of U-21 Games to be unveiled on Jan 1 in a co ..

3 minutes ago

Gazprom to Sign Agreement With Ukraine's Naftogaz ..

6 minutes ago

No conflict between judiciary, army: Sh Rashid

6 minutes ago

American Singer Jennifer’s video reciting Holy Q ..

39 minutes ago

Exhibition held

6 minutes ago

Man killed,woman injured on road

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.