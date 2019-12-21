Man gunned down in Tank

Unknown assailants killed a man when they opened fire in old bus ada, said police here on Saturday.

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Unknown assailants killed a man when they opened fire in old bus ada, said police here on Saturday.

Talim Bettani son of Engineer Muhammad Ramzan Bettani and nephew of former DHO Ahsan Bettani was been killed by unknown persons.

The assailants managed to flee the area after committing crime. The police after registering the case have started search for the culprits.

