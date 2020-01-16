Man gunned down in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

A man was been gunned down in Darraki village in the jurisdiction of Gul Iman police station over minor dispute, said police here on Thursday

The police said that Muhammad Khan son of Abdullah Jan resident of Darraki was allegedly killed by his friend Islamuddin over minor issue.

The accused killer escaped from the scene after committing crime.

Police have registered the case and started investigation.

