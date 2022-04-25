Man gunned down in Wadh, Khuzdar

Unknown assailants shot down a man in Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Unknown assailants shot down a man in Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Monday.

According to Levies, the victim identified as Gull Muhammad Sheikh, who was on his way to unidentified place, when armed assailants allegedly opened fire at him and fled from the scene at Siakot area.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Following the incident, the relatives of victim blocked the National Highway and demanded to arrest murderers of the deceased, Gull Muhammad.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar along with other officials assured the protestors to bring the culprits to justice, and after their assurances, protesters started to disperse, as a result the traffic was opened after being closed for several hours.