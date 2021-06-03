Man gunned down over domestic dispute

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :A middle-aged man was killed while on way to his home after appearing in court's hearing, police saidLate Abdul Shakoor had quarrel with his relatives over domestic dispute and the case was put up into the court, claimed the police source.

Resultantly, two bike riders opened fire on the deceased when he had just returned from the Katchery.

The tragic incident was occurred at area called as Marri Sahu, in limits of Bara Meel Police Station. Attackers' identification was yet to be revealed by the police.